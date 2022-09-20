TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is holding public meetings to help communities and public water supply systems learn about the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Lead and Cooper Rule Revisions (LCRR).
Under LCRR, public water supply systems are required to prepare and maintain an inventory of service line materials. The inventory is to be submitted to KDHE by Oct. 16, 2024.
Piping containing lead can become a potential health risk in drinking water. Some homes (typically built before 1988) may have lead service lines that connect to the public water supply system. Young children, infants and fetuses are particularly vulnerable to lead in drinking water and water used for formula because the physical and behavioral effects of lead occur at lower exposure levels in children.
KDHE staff will review the following topics:
- Development of Lead Service Line Inventories
- Public Water Supply System Responsibilities
- Water System Customer Cooperation
- Lead Exposure Health Risks from Drinking Water
- Funding information for lead service line replacement
The meetings will be held:
Oct. 3, 2022
1-3 p.m.
Courtyard by Marriott
3020 Riffell Drive
Salina, KS 67401
Oct. 4, 2022
1-3 p.m.
Drury Plaza Hotel
400 W. Douglas
Wichita, KS 67202
Oct. 11, 2022
1-3 p.m.
Capital Plaza Hotel Emerald Ballroom
1717 SW Topeka Blvd
Topeka, KS 66612
Oct. 12, 2022
1-3 p.m.
Chanute Memorial Auditorium
101 S. Lincoln Ave.
Chanute, KS 66720
Individuals needing accommodations should contact the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at least five business days before the hearing by phone at (785) 296-5514, fax (785) 559-4258 or TTY 711.
Meetings for other regions of the state will be announced once they are scheduled.
For more information about KDHE’s Lead Service Line Inventory requirements, click here.