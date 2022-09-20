TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is holding public meetings to help communities and public water supply systems learn about the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Lead and Cooper Rule Revisions (LCRR).

Under LCRR, public water supply systems are required to prepare and maintain an inventory of service line materials. The inventory is to be submitted to KDHE by Oct. 16, 2024.

Piping containing lead can become a potential health risk in drinking water. Some homes (typically built before 1988) may have lead service lines that connect to the public water supply system. Young children, infants and fetuses are particularly vulnerable to lead in drinking water and water used for formula because the physical and behavioral effects of lead occur at lower exposure levels in children.

KDHE staff will review the following topics:

Development of Lead Service Line Inventories Public Water Supply System Responsibilities Water System Customer Cooperation

Lead Exposure Health Risks from Drinking Water

Funding information for lead service line replacement

The meetings will be held:



Oct. 3, 2022

1-3 p.m.

Courtyard by Marriott

3020 Riffell Drive

Salina, KS 67401

Oct. 4, 2022

1-3 p.m.

Drury Plaza Hotel

400 W. Douglas

Wichita, KS 67202

Oct. 11, 2022

1-3 p.m.

Capital Plaza Hotel Emerald Ballroom

1717 SW Topeka Blvd

Topeka, KS 66612

Oct. 12, 2022

1-3 p.m.

Chanute Memorial Auditorium

101 S. Lincoln Ave.

Chanute, KS 66720

Individuals needing accommodations should contact the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at least five business days before the hearing by phone at (785) 296-5514, fax (785) 559-4258 or TTY 711.

Meetings for other regions of the state will be announced once they are scheduled.

For more information about KDHE’s Lead Service Line Inventory requirements, click here.