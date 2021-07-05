Leaders, Johnson County key for Kansas redistricting panels

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ most populous county has the most seats on legislative committees that will draft redistricting proposals next year.

Three legislative leaders will serve on the Senate’s panel. Three of nine members of the Republican-controlled Senate Redistricting Committee are from Johnson County and so are four of 17 House committee members.

Johnson County is not only the state’s most populous county but also a county likely to gain political clout because of population shifts.

Lawmakers redraw congressional, legislative and State Board of Education districts once every decade.

The Senate committee’s chair is Vice President Rick Wilborn. Its vice-chair is President Ty Masterson, and Minority Leader Dinah Sykes is a member.

