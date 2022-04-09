WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — April 15 marks the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball, and some in Wichita are recognizing the historic moment. One organization hosted a fundraiser to continue his legacy.

“If we’re not gonna celebrate it as League 42, then what are we doing?” Bob Lutz, League 42 Executive Director, asked.

Lutz believes League 42 is the dream of Jackie Robinson.

“So many kids who grow up in urban areas have a strike—to borrow baseball term—have at least a strike against them,” Lutz said. “We want to try to even up the count a little bit and make it a little easier for them to succeed.”

League 42 is a little league baseball organization for kids ages 5 to 14. The league is helping more than 600 players on 43 teams keep swinging.

The organization hosted a screening of the film “42” based on Robinson’s life on Saturday. Celebrating the historic milestone of Robinson breaking the color barrier, it hopes to raise money to help kids hit home runs.

“Later this year, we’re going to open a learning center just across the street from our complex and McAdams Park,” Lutz said.

Chrishauna Phillips and Antonio and Armoni Watson are players on League 42 teams, and they love the game.

“Well, I only wanted to play baseball because I didn’t want to just be in the house,” Phillips said. “It’s kind of boring to be in the house. And I see people play baseball on like TV.”

The league charges families just thirty dollars to participate each season—hoping to make participation cost efficient and accessible.

“Baseball is an expensive sport when you have a bat and a glove and a uniform and a helmet,” Lutz said. “It gets to be in the hundreds of dollars. We go out and raise the money to cover a lot of those costs.”

League 42 will start its ninth season on April 18—just three days after the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the major league baseball color barrier.