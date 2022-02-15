The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percentage of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than a high school diploma.

50. Sherman County

21.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($37,939 median earnings)

High school graduate: 30.3% ($25,285)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.3% ($33,750)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.9% ($31,151)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($58,824)

49. Cowley County

21.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($26,750 median earnings)

High school graduate: 29.9% ($29,735)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.9% ($34,177)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.4% ($42,175)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($52,500)

48. Bourbon County

21.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($18,967 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31.5% ($29,826)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.2% ($31,156)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($43,289)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($50,350)

47. Morris County

21.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($20,069 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.1% ($28,780)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.7% ($39,688)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.4% ($40,809)

Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($51,667)

46. Brown County

21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($24,688 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.4% ($24,521)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.7% ($30,625)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.2% ($42,258)

Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($54,091)

45. Doniphan County

21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($26,125 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.8% ($30,162)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($32,153)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.1% ($43,482)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($46,944)

44. Barton County

20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($30,769 median earnings)

High school graduate: 32% ($27,450)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($33,071)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.6% ($43,879)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($56,971)

43. Reno County

20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($20,517 median earnings)

High school graduate: 27.7% ($28,509)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.9% ($30,381)

Bachelor’s degree: 14% ($43,757)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($54,904)

42. Barber County

20.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($42,500 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.7% ($30,118)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.7% ($31,190)

Bachelor’s degree: 13% ($26,250)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($62,321)

41. Wichita County

20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($29,583 median earnings)

High school graduate: 27.5% ($31,607)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.5% ($45,000)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.9% ($44,938)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($55,000)

40. Franklin County

20.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($19,825 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.6% ($33,125)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($39,211)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.3% ($46,673)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($58,077)

39. Allen County

20.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($26,645 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.1% ($27,123)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.5% ($32,074)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.8% ($42,269)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($49,957)

38. Washington County

20.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($22,500 median earnings)

High school graduate: 40.7% ($35,645)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($31,533)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.9% ($41,985)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($52,679)

37. Meade County

20.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($39,583 median earnings)

High school graduate: 26.4% ($33,583)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.1% ($37,115)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.5% ($52,132)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($58,542)

36. Jackson County

20.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($19,707 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39% ($33,937)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.3% ($38,063)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($44,212)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($52,781)

35. Gray County

20.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 22.6% ($31,610 median earnings)

High school graduate: 22.5% ($36,181)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.6% ($41,250)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.7% ($48,793)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($56,731)

34. Greenwood County

19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($18,462 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.3% ($29,844)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.2% ($29,473)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.7% ($42,750)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($38,750)

33. Gove County

19.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8% ($15,909 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.3% ($31,403)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.1% ($35,556)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.9% ($39,688)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($48,750)

32. Pawnee County

19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($14,712 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.1% ($25,276)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38% ($25,625)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.7% ($45,781)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($49,896)

31. Cherokee County

19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($17,250 median earnings)

High school graduate: 32.7% ($27,900)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.6% ($30,074)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($41,358)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($51,849)

30. Ellsworth County

19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($13,800 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.3% ($25,784)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.8% ($34,603)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.3% ($40,036)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($49,844)

29. Montgomery County

19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($20,161 median earnings)

High school graduate: 29.2% ($29,086)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.1% ($28,618)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($44,500)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($46,000)

28. Ness County

19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.1%

High school graduate: 31.1% ($30,221)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.4% ($28,750)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.9% ($42,353)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($64,792)

27. Jewell County

19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($21,667 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.5% ($23,403)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($29,861)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.8% ($34,583)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($25,625)

26. Osage County

19.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($17,385 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.1% ($28,636)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.5% ($34,718)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($46,111)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($48,828)

25. Stanton County

19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.5% ($26,875 median earnings)

High school graduate: 29.6% ($31,648)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($41,339)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.4% ($42,426)

Graduate or professional degree: 2.6% ($45,536)

24. Marshall County

18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($30,952 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.2% ($31,179)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($35,322)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($39,212)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($42,083)

23. Norton County

18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11% ($22,361 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.7% ($21,031)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.5% ($33,395)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.3% ($37,639)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($37,044)

22. Labette County

18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($28,813 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31.8% ($27,265)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.3% ($29,583)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($43,808)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($52,533)

21. Hamilton County

18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.2% ($39,833 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.9% ($35,848)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.2% ($36,500)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.6% ($41,450)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($61,667)

20. Anderson County

18.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9%

High school graduate: 42% ($30,702)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($31,268)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($37,014)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($43,819)

19. Neosho County

18.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($22,550 median earnings)

High school graduate: 32.5% ($28,990)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.1% ($30,052)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($45,565)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($56,779)

18. Edwards County

18.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($32,361 median earnings)

High school graduate: 28.2% ($29,509)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.1% ($35,000)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($33,036)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($48,125)

17. Wyandotte County

18.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($24,707 median earnings)

High school graduate: 32.1% ($30,400)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($34,809)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($44,311)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($55,697)

16. Ford County

17.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 26.5% ($30,125 median earnings)

High school graduate: 25.3% ($30,822)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($36,291)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($45,025)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($56,250)

15. Morton County

17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16% ($45,301 median earnings)

High school graduate: 28% ($29,545)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.7% ($31,510)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($55,900)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($55,761)

14. Woodson County

17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.3%

High school graduate: 35.2% ($21,742)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.3% ($26,066)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($45,469)

Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($33,500)

13. Haskell County

17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 27.6% ($30,852 median earnings)

High school graduate: 19.3% ($33,000)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36% ($30,260)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.8% ($43,274)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($52,083)

12. Finney County

17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 29% ($31,439 median earnings)

High school graduate: 22.2% ($34,004)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($37,854)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($50,806)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($54,271)

11. Logan County

16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($35,054 median earnings)

High school graduate: 28.1% ($30,852)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 46.3% ($30,044)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($33,375)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($135,855)

10. Wilson County

16.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($25,302 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.9% ($28,929)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.1% ($33,538)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($43,015)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($49,375)

9. Linn County

16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($26,662 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.9% ($40,118)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.7% ($34,830)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($47,443)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($49,013)

8. Harper County

16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($26,250 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.1% ($30,278)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($30,365)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($41,771)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($46,875)

7. Comanche County

16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($21,818 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.9% ($36,034)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 43% ($37,125)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.3% ($52,250)

Graduate or professional degree: 2.7% ($40,875)

6. Chautauqua County

15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($18,750 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.8% ($23,583)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.9% ($30,864)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($31,750)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($43,333)

5. Elk County

15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($20,625 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.6% ($23,897)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.3% ($23,542)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.6% ($25,000)

Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($49,375)

4. Grant County

14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 23% ($45,417 median earnings)

High school graduate: 25.9% ($33,494)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.2% ($43,021)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($39,194)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($55,281)

3. Kearny County

14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 24.1% ($37,500 median earnings)

High school graduate: 32.4% ($38,214)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.8%

Bachelor’s degree: 8% ($35,500)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($63,162)

2. Stevens County

13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.8% ($27,128 median earnings)

High school graduate: 25.8% ($31,250)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.8% ($35,486)

Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($42,500)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($32,031)

1. Seward County