Leavenworth authorities investigate hit-and-run fatal

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) – The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a hit-and-run accident that left a man dead.

Undersheriff Jim Sherley says 34-year-old Emanuel Ross, of Lawrence, was found dead early Monday west of Lansing.

The Leavenworth Times reports authorities believe Ross was hit at least once by an unidentified motorist, who then drove away from the scene. Investigators believe Ross was struck early Monday.

Sherley said the incident occurred near the Suncatcher Lake RV Park.

