Leavenworth man sentenced for stealing $3,200 lawn mower from teenager

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 59-year-old Leavenworth man was sentenced Thursday to a year of probation for stealing a 13-year-old boy’s lawn mower earlier this year.

Harry Tolbert was granted 60 days of jail time, $1,270 of restitution, and court costs and probation fees.

Last month, Tolbert plead guilty as charged to the felony theft of a Cub Cadet zero turn riding lawn mower.

On August 31, 2021, a report was made to the police regarding a 13-year-old’s lawn mower being stolen.

Police received reports, including Ring doorbell footage of Tolbert taking the lawn mower.

Officers were able to identify Tolbert through the video. When officers made contact with Tolbert, he admitted to taking the lawn mower.

Leavenworth County Attorney, Todd Thompson said criminals often don’t think of those who they hurt.

“Prior to this case, this young man had already lost a leg due to an accident with a lawn mower,” Thompson said. “Through the goodwill of our community and this young man’s conviction to the thing he loved, he began mowing again only to have his mower stolen. Thankfully, after this crime, the community came together to support this resourceful young man.”

Tolbert has two more felony theft cases pending, according to Thompson.