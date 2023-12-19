WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Leeker’s Family Foods is returning to Haysville.

The grocery store will be taking over Cash Savers on North Main. Leekers will be retaining Cash Savers’ current employees.

Leeker’s left Haysville in 2004 after selling to Food 4 Less. The company has operated just a single grocery store since 2018, when it closed its Valley Center store after failing to reach an agreement with the building owner on a new lease.

Danielle Gabor, economic development director for Haysville, tells KSN News the transition from Cash Savers to Leekers is expected to be completed by the end of January.