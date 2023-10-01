WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sunday was the last day of the 2023 Wichita Brick Convention at Century II.

The event was the ultimate LEGO event, bringing hands-on LEGO experiences to Wichita.

The event had activities and entertainment for fans to enjoy.

LEGO builders of all skills and interests were able to find something to do.

One featured artist, Amado Canlas Pinlac (ACPin), was proud to display his creations.

“All of the creations I brought to this stop are essentially those that have been my hallmark. My trademark for what I’ve done over the years,” said Pinlac.

Pinlac’s next stop will be in Columbus, Ga.