LEON, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire in Leon caused an evacuation of all homes within city limits on Saturday morning.

The Leon Fire Chief said a fire broke out around 12:30 on Saturday morning at a few buildings that contained liquid fertilizer, and because of the hazmat risk, Leon authorities called for an evacuation of all residences within the city limits.

The fire chief said senior housing was near the flames, and they wanted to get all seniors out safely. All in all, roughly 25 people went to the emergency shelter that was set up at nearby Bluestem High School.

The fire chief says residents were able to return to their homes around 4 a.m. Fire crews have been working the fire all morning.

An investigator from the Augusta Department of Safety is working to determine the cause of the fire. There is no word on the cost of the damages.