Less than a month left to renew Kansas driver’s licenses or ID cards that expired March 2020 to March 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansans with a driver’s license or identification card that expired between March 12, 2020, and March 30, 2021, have until June 30 to renew those credentials. This is due to the COVID-19 extension for these credentials expiring with the passage of Senate Bill 127.

In April, the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles sent out more than 55,700 postcards to Kansans who have not renewed their license or identification card and would be affected by the deadline. As of June 1, there are still 45,000 Kansans needing to renew their credentials.

“In addition to ending the COVID-19 extension for expired credentials, the legislation expanded the age range on mobile renewals,” David Harper, the Division of Vehicles director, said. “Summer is typically a busy time for our offices as teen drivers come in for the first time. Because of that, we are heavily encouraging the use of iKan, the Department’s online driver’s license renewal system.”

Mobile renewals are open to Kansans who are 21 to 64 years old, have had a vision test within the past year, and their license is up to one year before or after expiration.

The online platform is available at https://ikan.ks.gov/ or on mobile devices by downloading the iKan app from the Apple App or Google Play stores.