Liberal high school senior wins Wichita State’s Linwood Sexton Scholarship

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Eduardo Avila, a senior at Liberal High School, has been named the 2020 Linwood Sexton Scholar at Wichita State.

Avila will receive a full ride to attend WSU as an education major starting this fall. In addition to leading within debate and forensics, Avila also serves his fellow students in many different capacities. He is a history mentor, varsity captain for scholars bowl, and is a constant champion for his classmates to do their best within their academics.

The Linwood Sexton Scholarship was established in 2000 to honor its namesake, Linwood Sexton. Sexton, a Wichita State legend in football, was a member of the Shocker Sports Hall of Fame and Kansas Sports Hall of Fame. A tireless advocate for equal opportunity and social justice, he was honored with many awards for his efforts to promote understanding and respect among people of different racial, religious and ethnic backgrounds.

Linwood Sexton passed away at the age of 90 in 2017, but his legacy lives on in the recipients of the Sexton Scholarship.

