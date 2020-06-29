Liberal man, 7 others killed in eastern Colorado crash

KIT CARSON, Colo. (KSNW) – Eight people, including a man from Liberal, are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 40 in eastern Colorado. The crash happened between Kit Carson and Hugo around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Colorado State Patrol said a white Ford F-150 towing a boat was traveling westbound on Highway 40. While passing, the driver moved into the eastbound lanes to try to pass a semi. Meanwhile, a green Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound.
“The Ford did not move back to the westbound lanes and collided head-on with the Chevrolet,” CSP said in a press release.
Shortly after the crash, the Ford became engulfed in flames. All eight people in both vehicles died from injuries in the crash.
Ford F-150:
- Jian Zhong, 45, from Aurora, CO (driver)
- Cathy Zhong, 45, Aurora, CO
- Myoli Zhong, 9, Aurora, CO
- Ren Juntan, 53, Centennial, CO
Chevy Silverado:
- Sammy Henry, 59, Liberal, KS (driver)
- Joshua Henry, 36, Sterling, CO
- Messiah Henry
- Maki Henry, 8
