Liberal man, 7 others killed in eastern Colorado crash

KIT CARSON, Colo. (KSNW) – Eight people, including a man from Liberal, are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 40 in eastern Colorado. The crash happened between Kit Carson and Hugo around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Colorado State Patrol said a white Ford F-150 towing a boat was traveling westbound on Highway 40. While passing, the driver moved into the eastbound lanes to try to pass a semi. Meanwhile, a green Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound.

“The Ford did not move back to the westbound lanes and collided head-on with the Chevrolet,” CSP said in a press release.

Shortly after the crash, the Ford became engulfed in flames. All eight people in both vehicles died from injuries in the crash.

Ford F-150:

  • Jian Zhong, 45, from Aurora, CO (driver)
  • Cathy Zhong, 45, Aurora, CO
  • Myoli Zhong, 9, Aurora, CO
  • Ren Juntan, 53, Centennial, CO

Chevy Silverado:

  • Sammy Henry, 59, Liberal, KS (driver)
  • Joshua Henry, 36, Sterling, CO
  • Messiah Henry
  • Maki Henry, 8

