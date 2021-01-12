Liberal police looking for missing girl

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – Liberal police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Keira Hooks reportedly walked off from Seymour Rogers Middle School and texted a friend that she was going to run away to Seattle.

However, police believe she may be with an man named Cody who she met online. They could possibly be in Missouri.

She was last seen wearing boots, jeans, black t-shirt, and a black and white flannel shirt.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Liberal Police Department at (620) 626-0150.

