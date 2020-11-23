Liberal VA Clinic to close

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center announced the Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Liberal which was opened in 2018 and is co-located with the Southwest Medical Center, will no longer be open after January 14, 2021.

“We are disappointed to have to make this decision,” said Candace Ifabiyi, Medical Center Director for Dole VA.

“We have a range of options to meet the health care needs of Veterans in southwest Kansas,” Ifabiyi noted. “Our VA clinic in Dodge City is within driving distance for some Veterans in the area. That clinic is well-staffed and a great option for many. We also provide virtual care options with VA Video Connect (VVC) and robust telehealth capabilities. These virtual programs let Veterans connect by video with their VA care teams from the comfort of their home. For eligible Veterans who may not have the necessary internet service or technology to connect with the VA, we can provide them with VA-issued tablets or smartphones to provide easier access to health care.”

Through the MISSION Act, enrolled Veterans can use private urgent care facilities in the VA network. For routine care, many providers in the southwest area of the state are now authorized MISSION Act providers, as well.

“We want Veterans who prefer to remain in the VA system to know that the providers and staff at the Wichita VA and Dodge City VA Clinic are anxious to welcome them to either of those locations,” said Ifabiyi.

For Veterans currently receiving care at the Liberal CBOC, please call toll free 1-888-878-6881, extension 57450, or (620) 225-7146 to discuss your health care options. Veterans who would like to enroll with the Dole VA healthcare system may call toll free 1-888-878-6881, extension 54737.