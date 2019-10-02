Liberal woman crashes into two parked cars

SEWARD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 31-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 2 on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment.
According to the Liberal Police Department, the suspect crashed into a gas vent pipe and stop sign before crashing into two parked cars, a 2015 Dodge Journey and a 2010 Chrysler, on 7 W Parkway.
Police say that the 31-year-old woman was also driving with a 4-year-old girl inside the car during the collision.
Officers say there were no reports of any injuries and continue to investigate the incident.
LATEST STORIES:
- Dying man granted last wish to be baptized
- Hoxie native Nick Hague, 2 others return after space mission
- Wichita police, advocacy groups to host panel addressing rising domestic violence concerns
- T.J.’s Forecast: Slow-moving front keeps rain chances around
- Attorney General stops in Kansas to meet with law enforcement