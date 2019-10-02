Liberal woman crashes into two parked cars

Accident Road Crash FBAM_264298

SEWARD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 31-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 2 on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment.

According to the Liberal Police Department, the suspect crashed into a gas vent pipe and stop sign before crashing into two parked cars, a 2015 Dodge Journey and a 2010 Chrysler, on 7 W Parkway.

Police say that the 31-year-old woman was also driving with a 4-year-old girl inside the car during the collision.

Officers say there were no reports of any injuries and continue to investigate the incident.

