Liberty Bell 7 now back at Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – An iconic piece of history is back where it belongs in a Kansas museum.

The Liberty Bell 7 took the second U.S. astronaut to space back in 1961. It is being housed at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson.

“It’s crisscrossed the globe, and it’s been on tour over the last four or five years, and we’re just excited to have it home here at the Cosmosphere in our lobby to share with the public,” said Jim Remar, president and CEO Kansas Cosmosphere.

The Liberty Bell was recovered after spending more than 40 years on the ocean floor. Spaceworks at the Cosmosphere helped restore it.

