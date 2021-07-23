Liberty Riders of America raising awareness for those missing in action

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A ride of remembrance. This week, several military veterans hopped on their bikes to honor those missing in action.

The Liberty Riders of America are riding 1,584 miles round trip from Springfield, Missouri, to Pike’s Peak in Colorado. It’s one mile for each service member still missing in action in Vietnam.

“We’ll have a mile for each MIA, and basically what our whole purpose of doing this is is to keep the awareness going and let people know there are still families out there that, they don’t have no closure,” said Terry Willey, commander of Liberty Riders of America.

The group stopped in Dodge City for the night. Any money raised during the trip will go to other services honoring veterans.