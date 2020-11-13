Library branch in north Wichita to close for a while, will reopen as community center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Evergreen Branch Library, 2601 N. Arkansas, is closing Nov. 30 for renovations. When it reopens in the fall of 2021, it will be the Evergreen Community Center.

The City of Wichita says the center will be a one-stop shop for information, City services and family support, and will house several organizations:

City services include the neighborhood center, library, community policing and neighborhood inspection.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families will provide prevention and protection services, economic and employment services, rehabilitation services, and child support services.

Various other program partners and services are expected to be announced in the future.

The City says the goal is to create a multicultural, multigenerational resource center in Wichita’s historic North End neighborhood.

A temporary library outlet will be housed at Evergreen Recreation Center, 2700 N. Woodland. The hours for the temporary library will be open 9 a.m.-noon, Monday-Wednesday, 2-5:30 p.m. Thursday, and 2-5 p.m. Friday.

The City says the new community center project will cost $1.65 million. The money is coming from the sale of the Hyatt Hotel and from the Library’s Capital Improvement Program.