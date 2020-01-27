Live Now
Licensing applications to grow industrial hemp up in Kansas

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Interest in growing industrial hemp as a commercial crop is up in Kansas where regulators are reporting a 30% rise in licensing applications for the second year of the state’s research program.

The Salina Journal reported that the Kansas Department of Agriculture received 276 grower applications for the 2020 season, up from just over 200 in the first year of a period devoted to researching production options.

There were also 23 applications from seed distributors, 35 from processors and seven by Kansas State University.

