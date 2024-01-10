WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy is offering in-person help to Kansas residents who need to fill out their LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) applications.

The appointments will happen at Evergy Connect, located at 111 Ellis St. in Wichita.

Those interested can sign up for an appointment anytime on Evergy’s website.

Evergy will be able to help customers fill out their application and answer any questions they may have now through March 29.

Customers need to bring:

Social Security numbers for all members of the household.

for all members of the household. Proof of income for all household members over 18. (Income verification can include paycheck stubs, letter from Social Security office for current year, printout from DCF, printout from unemployment office, worker compensation, child support, alimony, pension, VA benefits, etc)

Copy of lease (only if Section 8)

Utility account numbers (gas/electric)

Utility account numbers (gas/electric)

LIEAP is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay a portion of their home energy costs by providing a one-time per-year benefit.