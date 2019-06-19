Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers to speak at Wichita Pride Unity Rally and March

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers will be featured as the keynote speaker at the rally kicking off Wichita Pride’s Unity March on Saturday, June 29.

Kansas Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers

The rally and march, which opens Wichita Pride’s 2019 celebration, begins at 10 a.m. in Old Town Plaza.

At 11 a.m., the march will leave Old Town for Hyde Park at the intersection of Ellis and English in downtown Wichita.

“The Kansas LGBTQ community is grateful for the statements that have been made by Governor Kelly and Lieutenant Governor Rogers regarding our community,” said Stephanie Byers, Communications Director for Wichita Pride. “The support we’ve received from the Governor and Lieutenant Governor is an unprecedented recognition of Kansas’ LGBTQ community.”

“As an ally, it is an honor to be invited to join in the celebration,” Lt. Governor Rogers said. “Governor Kelly and I want every member of the LGBTQ community – especially the young members – to know we see you, you matter, and your voices are important to the future of our state.”

Lt. Governor Rogers will be joined by LGBTQ community leaders in commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, considered by many to be the beginning of the modern LGBT rights movement in the United States.