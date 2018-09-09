Life of Aretha Franklin celebrated in Forum Theatre show Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Forum Theater kicked off its 2018-2019 season with a celebration of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

The theater decided to do a tribute to Franklin in the spring as a part of a concert series dedicated to important artists.

After Franklin's death they increased its scale and turned it into a full blown celebration of her life.

The show featured five local artists as they took the audience through Franklin's life and career.

"It's been just this exuberant really joyous experience putting it together because the music speaks to so many different generations and our cast reflects that," said Kathy Hauptman.

THe first show was Saturday and the second show was Sunday afternoon, and both shows were sold out. Because of the overwhelming demand, the theater added an evening show Sunday night at 7:00, but unfortunately if you're interested, that one is sold out too.