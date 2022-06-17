Note: This story has been updated for further clarification.

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Derby Fire and Rescue was at Rock River Rapids in Derby on Friday, less than two minutes after a drowning report.

Police say a child was playing on the lily pads and went underwater. A lifeguard jumped in and saved the child around 8:52 p.m. The child was alert and talking to the lifeguard when Sedgwick County EMS responded. The child was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Police ask that you keep an eye out when you are near the water.

“Just make sure you’re paying attention to where your kids are at. Even though there’s lifeguards present, it’s always better to have adults that are watching and being right there, especially at a young age,” said Deputy Chief Brandon Russell, Derby Police Department.

According to a news release, it is only the second major incident since the pool opened in 2004.