Lifelong McCracken friends urge others after accident to learn CPR

MCCRACKEN, Kan. (KSNW) – Easter Sunday is a day Sierra Hughes and her lifelong friend, Austin McGaughey, will never forget.

An accident happened inside their parked car within a split-second that could have taken a drastic turn. Hughes’ 2-year-old son Bradyn crawled on the back window controls, rolled the window up and got himself stuck in the car’s power window, choking himself.

“When he was on the seat, he was blue. So, I started to give him chest compressions which in turn filled his lungs with air and brought him back,” McGaughey said.

Hughes called 911 but doesn’t remember the conversation.

Thankfully, Bradyn is okay.

McGaughey was confident in his CPR skills from previous experiences as a lifeguard and a CNA.

“I just think it’s important for everyone to know how to do CPR and how to do the Heimlich in their everyday lives,” McGaughey said.

According to KidsandCars.org, power windows in cars have killed or injured thousands of children.

The website cites that since 1990 over 50 children have been killed by power windows with untold numbers of brain injuries and amputations of fingers.

Hughes tells KSN her 2014 Hyundai Elantra has a window defect, and she’s currently in the market for a new car.

Now, McGaughey has a new lifelong friend in Hughes’ son.

“Honestly, if he wasn’t with me, I don’t think he’d be here today,” Hughes said.