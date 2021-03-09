Light of their life: Wichita family remembers little boy killed in hit-and run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita family is remembering their 4-year-old son Hazadi who was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday while crossing the street at Washington and Waterman

Hazadi, his mother Suzan, and his 2-year- old brother were crossing the street at Washington and Waterman when the tragedy happened.

Suzan said she and her boys had gotten off of a city bus and were walking to pay a bill. Moments before the crash, she said her son shared his biggest dream.

Courtesy: Hazadi’s family

“He said mom when I grow up and finish school, I will be driving you with daddy’s car. You won’t be able to walk with your legs anymore,” said Suzan.

When she got to the intersection, she said the walk sign came on, and they began crossing. However, a pickup didn’t stop, and the little boy continued to cross but didn’t make it in time.

“The nurse, the doctor tried everything they could to save him, but they couldn’t,” said Suzan. “God gives and takes, and this was his time to go.”

In his four short years, the family says Hazadi was the light of their life, and he brought joy through laughter and singing.

Hazadi’s father, Samson, said the way he helped his mother and his younger brother showed he had a lot of love to give. “I always knew I would always be proud of him,” said Samson.

Hazadi’s grandmother, Asiimwe, said she loved when he would come visit. “The boy loved everybody,” Asiimwe said. “God is the one who gave him to us and it’s his time to take him again.”

The family’s church is helping them through the tragedy. The family goes every Sunday and said it is a source of strength since coming to Kansas as refugees two years ago.

The pastor says the funeral service is on Saturday March 13th at Church of God Kingdom Missionary. The address is 1156 N. Oliver St. Wichita, KS.

There are ways you can help too. There is a Go Fund Me set up to help with the cost of his funeral: Fundraiser by Samson Niyonzima : Help us fund for Hazadi Ashimwe’s Funeral (gofundme.com)

The family says whether it’s prayers or finances, any support is appreciated in these tough times.