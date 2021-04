STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Stafford County fire crews responded to multiple reports of grass fires last night. These fires were likely due to lightning strikes.

One of these fires is large, burning in the area of K-19 and 105th Ave.

Crews spent all night keeping the fire in check.

Due to the swamp-like conditions, the fire is unreachable. Crews remain on the scene.

In the last two weeks, crews in Reno and Rice counties have battled wildfires due to dry conditions.