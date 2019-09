DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Crews responded to an apartment fire caused by lightning Thursday in the 1800 block of East Osage in Derby.

Residents reported hearing loud thunder and started smelling smoke around 12:45 p.m.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the exterior of the building, and power was cut to two units.

Only one apartment in the building was occupied at the time.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

