Lightning strike splits tree in front of west Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A lightning strike early Friday caused significant damage to a tree in front of a west Wichita home.

The strike happened around 6 a.m. at a home near 13th and Ridge. The homeowner was lucky that the broken tree did little damage to the home.

However, some damage was caused to the guttering and a window. The tree limb narrowly missed a car parked in the driveway.

LATEST STORIES: