WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A lightning strike early Friday caused significant damage to a tree in front of a west Wichita home.
The strike happened around 6 a.m. at a home near 13th and Ridge. The homeowner was lucky that the broken tree did little damage to the home.
However, some damage was caused to the guttering and a window. The tree limb narrowly missed a car parked in the driveway.
LATEST STORIES:
- Lightning strike splits tree in front of west Wichita home
- Governor Kelly orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor victims of coronavirus
- April unemployment rate in Kansas was 11.2%
- Wichita police make an arrest in murder at South Webb Road apartment
- ‘World of Dance’ returns!