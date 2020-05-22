Lightning strike splits tree in front of west Wichita home

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A lightning strike early Friday caused significant damage to a tree in front of a west Wichita home.

The strike happened around 6 a.m. at a home near 13th and Ridge. The homeowner was lucky that the broken tree did little damage to the home.

However, some damage was caused to the guttering and a window. The tree limb narrowly missed a car parked in the driveway.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories