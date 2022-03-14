WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ten organizations are hoping to win $10,000 and free help for a day for a service project. The 10 groups include seven non-profits in Kansas and three in Missouri. They are the finalists in an Evergy contest.

The energy company will give Spread Good Energy Hometown Grants to three of the ten. The deciding factor is which groups get the most “likes” on Facebook by 5 p.m. (CDT) on Mar. 25.

To vote for one of the finalists, you have to visit Evergy’s Facebook page and follow the Hometown Grant Facebook post instructions to vote. You can also follow the links in the descriptions below. We will find out the winners on Mar. 28.

10 finalists and their projects

More than 200 charities submitted community improvement projects for the Spread Good Energy Hometown Grant. Evergy selected the 10 finalists based on several criteria, including feasibility, the number of people and communities impacted, cost, and creativity.

The three winners will each get up to $10,000. The exact amount depends on the cost of the project they submitted.

They will also get a team of Evergy employee volunteers for a day to assist with the project. The one-day Evergy volunteer event must take place between April 18-May 1.