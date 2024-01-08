WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita has a new mayor and two new city council members.

Lily Wu, 39, was sworn into office Monday evening, becoming Wichita’s 103rd mayor. She replaces Brandon Whipple, having won 57.6% of the general election on Nov. 7.

“Today, I stand before you, the first woman elected to a full term and the first Asian American mayor of the largest city of Kansas,” said Mayor Wu.

She graduated from Wichita East High School, Wichita State University, and the Univeristy of Hong Kong.

Prior to being elected, she spent 12 years as a local journalist and anchor.

“We’re all the same team –Team Wichita. Being a Wichitan is both a privilege and a responsibility. All of us must play a role in making our city a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Mayor Wu.

Also taking the oath of office, Dalton Glasscock (District 4) and J.V. Johnston (District 5). Councilmember Becky Tuttle (District 2) was also re-elected to that seat.