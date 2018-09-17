Limited cemetery decorations upsets a Kansas family Video

STERLING, Kan. (KSNW) - “It’s emotional,” Karla Boeken said. “Every single week, I come out, and it never gets easier.”

Karla Boeken comes to the Sterling cemetery for one reason.

“My little brother’s name is Jason Neumann,” she said. “He passed away in 2008 in a diving accident.”

And for the past decade, she said her mom made it a priority to keep his tombstone decorated with things he loved, as a way to cope, but also to share a personal touch of who he was.

“My mother, this is her way of continuing to take care of my little brother,” she said.

But two weeks ago, her family found out the cemetery would remove any decorations that are against code.

“We’re going to come in and clean it up,” said city manager Taggart Wall. “We’ll remove the items, and we’ll actually store them for some amount of time for you to come claim those items.”

The city hasn’t taken any items yet, but like many Kansas cemeteries, he said the one in Sterling has rules.

It allows military markers, one shepards hook to hang decorations and flower that can lay on top of the tombstone, not around it.

He said these rules have been in place for almost 30 years for the safety of city maintenance workers.

“In our view, most important is the safety of our maintenance workers,” he said. “But also the ability to do maintenance efficiently and effectively with weed eaters and mowers.”

But for the Boeken family, the decorations carry a powerful message.

“It identifies him because he was real,” Boeken said. “And it would be devastating to see it all go.”