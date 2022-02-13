LINDSBORG, Kan. (KSNW) – The sound of chickens, horses, goats and more can be heard at one home in Lindsborg.

Marina Kistler has had a heart for animals her entire life. That love turned into a calling.

“So I rescued my donkeys first,” she said. “I saw the conditions they were in. They were very skinny. They were very sick. They were very scared.”

Marina Kistler started rescuing animals in 2021. (KSN Photo)

She saved them from a local kill-pen in April 2021.

“Horses and donkeys and equines are not meant for slaughter. It’s not good for humans to consume them, and it is a really painful process for (the animals),” she explained.

Kistler bought the first animals she rescued with money from her own pocket.

“(One of the donkeys) had lashing and whip scars all over her face and her legs, and that really triggered in me that I just want to start rescuing these animals as much as I can,” Kistler said.

KSN Photo

Kistler discovered one of the four latest donkeys she rescued was pregnant.

“It’s been kind of crazy the last couple of months. She really started showing, and I had my vet check her out and everything,” she said.

With snow on the ground and freezing temperatures, baby Evin entered the world.

“He was born on that really cold snowy day that we got. Donkeys and foals, in general, just don’t cope really well with the cold. So when he was born, he was really struggling with getting up and walking and moving,” she said.

Kistler wrapped him in blankets and moved the baby into their empty dog kennel. A week and a half later, Evin is happy and healthy.

Kistler’s rescue efforts saved more than just one life.

“It means everything. It’s why I do it, you know to know that she and him wouldn’t be here,” Kistler said. “When I first got them, they’re so feral. And I think that’s a lot of the reasons why they end up at these places. They’re either hurt, or they’re just scared, and people don’t want to take the time or the patience to work with them.”

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Courtesy: KSN

Kistler is working on turning this passion into a non-profit, Kistler’s Kritters Animal Sanctuary. While she works on making it an official non-profit, she takes donations to go towards rescuing more animals. If anyone would like to donate, they can click here.