Linwood Park Branch Library closing, relocating next month

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Linwood Park Branch Library, located at 1901 S. Kansas inside the Linwood Recreation Center, will close at the end of business Friday, January 15, 2021 and will relocate to a new location at 4195 E. Harry St. in early 2021.

“We are excited to move the Linwood Park Branch to a new location so we can enhance Library services and provide more opportunities to the community,” said Kristi Dowell, interim Director of Libraries. “We want to ensure customers in southeast Wichita have the capability to connect, participate and learn with their public library.”

The new library on Harry Street is 6,904 square feet and will feature a self-check station, 16 public computing spaces, an expanded children’s and teen section, flexible seating and a meeting room with after-hours capability. It is located in the former Karl’s Tire shop in the parking lot of what is known to many residents as the Wichita Mall.

The Linwood Park Branch Library opened as part of the Linwood Park Mini City Hall in 1981. Although several branches were originally co-located with other City services in similar facilities, the Linwood branch is the last of these libraries remaining in operation.

This move will restore library services in City Council District 3.

Customers who use the Linwood Park Branch Library as their main location can drop off books and other materials at the book drop at the Linwood Recreation Center through January. Staff will continue to monitor the drop.

More information about this project can be found at wichitalibrary.org.