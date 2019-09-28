Lion from the Rolling Hills Zoo dies at age 9

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW — Sad news out of the Rolling Hills Zoo, staff announced that their 9-year-old African male lion, Sahar, died Thursday night.

Early Thursday, the animal care staff noticed a difference in the lion’s behavior and sent out Sahar for exams but when the results come back nothing out of the ordinary came up.

Sahar was one of three lions brought to the zoo. Staff says that Sahar would watch over the pride from a high spot in the rocks. When he wasn’t doing that he would be napping under the shade.

Sahar’s body was sent to K-State for a necropsy to determine what caused the death of this majestic creature.

