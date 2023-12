WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders were on the scene of a crash between a car and a liquid fertilizer trailer in Harvey County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Dean Street in Burrton.

The Burrton police chief tells KSN that the car turned in front of the semi. The semi tried to avoid the car, which caused it to roll.



KSN Photo

Courtesy: Crystal Blankley

There were no injuries in the crash.