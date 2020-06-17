Liquidation sales begin at three Kansas JCPenney locations

The comapny logo is shown on an awning over a window at a shuttered JCPenney department store Sunday, May 17, 2020, near Brighton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Liquidation sales start Wednesday at more than a hundred JCPenney stores set to close after the retail chain filed for bankruptcy in May.

The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection May 15, and announced the closure of these Kansas store locations:

Flint Hills Village : 1678 Industrial Rd. Emporia, KS 66801

: 1678 Industrial Rd. Emporia, KS 66801 Liberal Plaza : 1513 N Kansas Ave. Liberal, KS 67901

: 1513 N Kansas Ave. Liberal, KS 67901 Central Mall: 2259 S 9th St. Salina, KS 67401

Discounts will range from 25% to 50% off on a wide range of items including fine jewelry, swimwear, and sunglasses, and sales will be final starting June 25, according to a news release.

The stores will be operating under a modified schedule, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Wednesdays and Fridays, stores have a designated 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. store hour option for at-risk shoppers such as senior citizens, expectant mothers, and those with underlying health concerns.

Sephora stores inside JC Penney stores that are shuttering are closed. After the closings, the company will have around 604 remaining locations.

J.C. Penney announced June 4 that 154 stores would close in its first wave of closings but now 137 stores are on the list. However, the removed locations may still close, officials said.

The liquidation sales are expected to last for the next 10 to 16 weeks, officials said.

