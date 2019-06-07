Listen: Talib Kweli speaks out about Riverfest performance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hip hop artist Talib Kweli spoke out after Riverfest organizers ended his concert abruptly on Wednesday night.

Organizers said it was due to weather but fans claim it’s censorship, saying it came after anti-Trump statements. Critics also pointed out a country concert on a nearby stage was still going on.

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar interviewed the artist via phone about the incident, including details about his contract.

Riverfest officials said the concert was supposed to stay PG-13, using a radio edit version of songs.

Kweli initially said Thursday morning that language and content weren’t included in his contract. Following Riverfest’s statement, Kweli went back to look at the contract.

He told KSN he only had a “deal memo,” which stated how much he’d be paid for performing, with nothing related to language.

Kweli added he fired the booking agency he used for Riverfest, and believes the contract “fell through the cracks.”

The artist reached out to the agency Thursday night and asked if they were given a contract.

According to Kweli, Riverfest organizers sent the former agency a contract with only their signature, but the agency did not pass the contract on to him.

KSN reached out to Riverfest officials, who said they won’t share details about a contract due to confidentiality.

The video above includes parts of KSN’s Amanda Aguilar’s conversation with Kweli, the morning after his Riverfest performance.