WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first of two listening sessions for Southeast High families who may be impacted by a proposed boundary change will be held this evening.

USD 259 is proposing a potential boundary change that would shift some students out of Southeast High and to Heights High School instead. The district says the proposed change would address overcrowding at Southeast.

Families who will be impacted are invited to provide feedback on two aspects of the potential change:

The potential that a special transfer would be offered to current Southeast students that would allow them to attend Heights beginning in January 2023 if they so choose, and The possibility of permanently changing the high school boundary attendance area for families who live in the area from Southeast to Heights, that begins in Fall 2023.

Tonight’s session starts at 6 p.m. at Coleman Middle, 1544 N. Governeour Road. The second session will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. at Adams Elementary, 1002 N. Oliver Ave.

Parents who are unable to attend the sessions will be able to provide feedback online. The feedback will then be incorporated into the final report presented to the school board on Nov. 7.