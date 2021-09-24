Little Big Town concerts canceled because of COVID-19 exposures

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 7, 2017, file photo, Phillip Sweet, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook, of Little Big Town, arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A big letdown for hundreds of country music fans in Kansas City this weekend.

The two Little Big Town concerts scheduled for Arvest Bank Theater at the Midland have been canceled. The band was scheduled to play there both Friday and Saturday nights.

According to the Midland’s Facebook page, the concerts were canceled after multiple people on the tour were exposed to the Delta COVID-19 variant.

The concert will not be rescheduled at this time and refunds will be issued. If you paid online your refund will be issued automatically through AXS. If you paid in person, go to the location where you bought the ticket to get your refund.

Information about who was exposed to COVID-19, or where it happened, was not available.

The Midland is one of several venues in Kansas City that requires proof of full vaccination for everyone attending or working at all concerts.