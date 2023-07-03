EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — A little boy saved another kid who was drowning at El Dorado Lake over the weekend.

According to game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, on Sunday at the El Dorado Reservoir’s Walnut Swim Beach, 6.5-year-old Levi Alley told adults that a 5-year-old was drowning.

The game wardens said thanks to Alley’s attentiveness, and quick response, the 5-year-old was rescued unharmed.

“Heroes come in all shapes, sizes, and ages,” the Kansas Wildlife & Parks – Game Wardens Facebook page said.