‘Little Lives Matter Too’: A protest organized to help children voice their opinion

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, a protest was organized to help people express their voices in a safe environment.

KSN News spoke with organizers of the event to see where the idea for “Little Lives Matter Too” came from.

Myra Manlangit, an organizer, said it started when she mentioned her concerns in taking her children to the protest. She said she wanted them to voice their opinion, but for her, it just seemed too dangerous. That’s when she said she reached out to the city to see what they were doing.

“There was a rally two Saturdays ago at the north police department, and I really wanted to bring my kids, but with everything going I was really concerned, you know? If anything was to happen and their safety, so I got in contact with Precious and Tish the one who organized that rally, and I said, ‘hey we should come up with something for the children that way they have a voice in the matter and they can be part of the experience too,'” said Manlangit.

The event started at 1 p.m. in front of Century ll. Social workers will also be teaching the participants breathing techniques and much more.

LATEST STORIES: