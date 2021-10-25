‘I take full responsibility,’ Former Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop pleads no contest in DUI and reckless driving case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop appeared in court Monday and took a plea deal following a March 2021 DUI arrest following a short chase in Topeka.

Suellentrop pleaded no contest to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless driving. A judge granted him 18 months probation, and he will have to serve 48 hours in the Shawnee County Jail starting Nov. 18. As a term of his probation, he will have to install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle, complete eight DUI counseling sessions, pay $136 in court costs, as well as a $22 surcharge, and a $60 probation fee. He addressed the court during the hearing.

“Your honor, there are many lessons to be learned in circumstances such as these. I can assure you, I learned my share. I take full responsibility for my actions, and I apologize for those actions” Suellentrop said.

According to the criminal complaint, Suellentrop was driving drunk in March of 2021 when he went 90 miles per hour fleeing law enforcement the wrong way on highways through Topeka.

The Senate Republican Caucus voted out the former Senate Majority Leader and Wichita Republican on April 9.