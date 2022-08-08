WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is holding a news conference at 3:30 p.m. regarding the officer-involved shooting that happened in north Wichita on Sunday, August 7.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the officer-involved shooting started when 911 received a call for the report of a domestic disturbance with shots being fired Sunday morning. Officers arrived at the scene, and an hours-long standoff ensued. The suspect had fired shots out of the shed that he had barricaded himself in, resulting in an officer shooting the suspect. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.