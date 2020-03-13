Sedgwick County issues ban on public gatherings of 250 people or more

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County issues a ban on public gatherings of 250 people or more in one location until further notice in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county announced it at a news briefing in the Commission meeting room on the third floor of the County Courthouse, 525 N. Main.

Under state statute, the local health officer has the authority to cancel public events when there is a broad public health concern.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the prohibition of large public events is necessary to keep our community safe and healthy especially the vulnerable populations as we continue to learn more about COVID-19 we will revisit these recommendations and adjust as necessary,” said Dr. Garold O. Minns, Sedgwick County health officer.

This includes many gatherings like a bare-knuckle fighting championship at Intrust Bank Arena which has been postponed and several other events in the coming days.

Right now, authorities said they do not have a case in Sedgwick County.

However, Wesley Medical Center does have a presumptive positive patient. Authorities advised that the patient could be from a different county.

“Since we know what we know today is that COVID-19 is spread through droplets through someone sneezing coughing and then landing on a surface it’s very important to wash the hands thoroughly,” said Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Director.

For more information visit the Sedgwick County Health Department’s website.

