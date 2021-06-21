Wichita police chief says wounded officer’s prognosis has improved

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says the officer who was critically injured in a shootout on Saturday night remains in critical but stable condition. He says the good news is that the officer’s prognosis has improved.

“I want to thank everybody in the community and actually we have heard from people all over the world offering prayers and support for our officer,” he said.

Ramsay said the officer is highly respected and has been with the Wichita Police Department for five years. He says the officer was shot in the head and legs. Ramsay said the officer’s family and friends are at his side. They have asked that no personal information be released about the officer.

The shooting happened after two police officers were checking on the welfare of a woman and her daughter at a home in the 500 block of W. Carlyle in south Wichita around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

Wichita Deputy Police Chief Jose Salcido said officers found the woman’s boyfriend, 28-year-old Tyler Hodge, hiding in a shed in the backyard with a rifle.

Police say Hodge ignored commands to put the gun down before he opened fire. One officer was struck several times. Police say Hodge fired 18 rounds total. Police returned fire, and Hodge was struck once. He died at the scene.

“We know now more than ever officers carry an accumulation of trauma with them throughout their career and this was obviously one of those cases that is going to impact these officers for the rest of their career,” the police chief said.

He says there were seven shootings in Wichita over the weekend with nine people injured.

“I really feel, and chiefs around the country are all saying the same thing, that something has happened societally that is causing people to immediately resort to solving conflict through the use of guns,” Ramsay said. “It is impacting not only our city but the rest of the country and it is very concerning this trend.”

He invited the community to a vigil for the wounded officer Monday at 7 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Memorial at Central and Main, outside Wichita City Hall.

To help the officer, donate to the Honore Adversis Foundation.