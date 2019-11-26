Breaking News
Heavy snow closes roads in northwest Kansas
Live Now
Watch Good Day Kansas
1  of  19
Closings and Delays
Brewster - USD 314 Cheylin - USD 103 Colby Public Schools - USD 315 Goodland - USD 352 Graham County - USD 281 Hoxie Community Schools - USD 412 Northern Valley - USD 212 Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - USD 294 Osborne County - USD 392 Plainville - USD 270 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School - Plainville Smith Center - USD 237 St Francis Comm Schools - USD 297 Stockton - USD 271 Triplains - USD 275 Wallace County Schools - USD 241

Lobby at Intrust Bank Arena renamed for former Sedgwick County commissioner

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The newly expanded north lobby at Intrust Bank was renamed in honor of a former Sedgwick County commissioner.

For 16 years, Dave Unruh served on the commission. During his time, one of his biggest accomplishments was seeing Intrust Bank Arena built in downtown Wichita.

“Those people would not be able to walk through those doors without the leadership of Dave Unruh,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell. “We want to thank Dave and Karen for their service. Our community is better because of his selfless leadership to Sedgwick County over the last 16 years, and we look forward to many more years of good health, activity, and a lot of great events here in Sedgwick County’s own Intrust Bank Arena entering through the Dave and Karen Unruh lobby, and this beautiful expansion because of your leadership.”

“I had no idea this was going to happen to honor Karen and I. Like I said in my remarks, in thinking about this facility, so many people had a lot of input and blood, sweat, and tears getting the referendum through,” said Dave Unruh, former Sedgwick County commissioner.

The arena has drawn more than 3 million people to concerts, basketball tournaments, and family events.

The arena opened in January 2010 and will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories