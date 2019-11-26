Lobby at Intrust Bank Arena renamed for former Sedgwick County commissioner

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The newly expanded north lobby at Intrust Bank was renamed in honor of a former Sedgwick County commissioner.

For 16 years, Dave Unruh served on the commission. During his time, one of his biggest accomplishments was seeing Intrust Bank Arena built in downtown Wichita.

“Those people would not be able to walk through those doors without the leadership of Dave Unruh,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell. “We want to thank Dave and Karen for their service. Our community is better because of his selfless leadership to Sedgwick County over the last 16 years, and we look forward to many more years of good health, activity, and a lot of great events here in Sedgwick County’s own Intrust Bank Arena entering through the Dave and Karen Unruh lobby, and this beautiful expansion because of your leadership.”

“I had no idea this was going to happen to honor Karen and I. Like I said in my remarks, in thinking about this facility, so many people had a lot of input and blood, sweat, and tears getting the referendum through,” said Dave Unruh, former Sedgwick County commissioner.

The arena has drawn more than 3 million people to concerts, basketball tournaments, and family events.

The arena opened in January 2010 and will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year.

