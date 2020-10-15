Local agencies taking back unwanted prescription drugs October 24

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., local agencies are partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to provide the public a safe disposal opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

To find nearby disposal locations, visit the Collection Site Locator. Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. To keep everyone safe, collection sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

With funding from the USDA, the K-State Pollution Prevention Institute (PPI) is offering education and outreach sessions to various communities in Kansas and Missouri, with a focus on rural access to safe drug and sharps disposal. If your organization or community would like to learn more about safe disposal as a way to prevent drug abuse and keep toxic waste out of landfills, contact PPI by calling 800-578-8898.

PPI is housed within the College of Engineering at Kansas State University. Started in 1989, it is dedicated to serving Kansas businesses and organizations in environmental and pollution prevention technical assistance.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 24 Take Back Day event, visit click here.

