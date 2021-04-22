Local and national leaders rise up to support Wichita youth

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rise Up for Youth co-founders David and Lynn Gilkey say this year has been extremely difficult for students in their program. Rise Up for Youth is a high school mentorship program with more than 450 participants across six Wichita public schools.

The Gilkeys are happy to rise up and honor their high school seniors and reward them with scholarships, and this year they’re doing it in a big way — the organization will have a virtual empowerment celebration on April 22 at 7 p.m. where six high school seniors will receive scholarship money to pursue their dreams.

Powerhouse guest speakers will be virtually attending this ceremony including Valerie Jarrett who was President Obama’s former advisor, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, and CNN commentator Van Jones. Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Alicia Thompson, Mayor Brandon Whipple, and Governor Laura Kelly are also participating.

The Gilkeys are just $11,000 short of their $50,000 fundraising goal.

Lynn Gilkey said the best investment that anybody could ever make is empowering our students to be successful. “It’s never really been about the money,” said David Gilkey. “It’s been about how we work with our young people and change lives, but of course, you can’t do without funding.”

Those investments have worked. In the past five years, Rise Up for Youth has seen a 100-percent graduation rate.

To donate or to watch the free empowerment ceremony on Thursday, April 22 at 7 p.m., click here.