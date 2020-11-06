Local artists use blast from the past to bring light to a dim year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For Deb Gruver, the colorful pegs on a Lite-Brite are more than a toy.

They are a part of a dream she’s had for 20 years.

“I just really wanted it to be something where we can shed some bright light, some ‘Lite Brite’ on each other and be positive,” Gruver said.

With the help of some local talent, Gruver is finally hosting an art gallery made solely of Lite-Brites.

“You can take something as simple as a kid’s toy and turn it in to something way more meaningful,” Brenda Way, gallery artist said.

Gruver hopes the colorful pieces, can bring brightness to a dim year.

“We are all struggling in all kinds of different ways. People who have never been depressed or had anxiety are feeling it this year. People who have never been depressed or had anxiety are feeling it this year. You know people are struggling financially,” Gruver said.

The art show giving a creative outlet for artists.

“I’m kind of a big fan of art because how creative it looks and then designing is fabulous,” Richard Peppard, gallery artist said.

“Art is very expressive just a way to tell your feelings and how you are right now,” Crissy Peppard, Co-Owner of District of Commerce said.

Gruver hopes the art gallery will remind guests that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, “Basically, be a little glimmer of hope for the year.”

You’ll have a chance to check out the “Let There Be Lite Brite” gallery for Friday, Nov. 6.

The show will be open from 7-10 p.m. at the District on Commerce, 420 S. Commerce Wichita, Kansas.

