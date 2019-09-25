Local authorities cite drivers in ‘Officer on a Train’ event

Railroad Crossing_204198

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – Local authorities joined Kansas Operation Lifesaver during Rail Safety Week to watch for unsafe and illegal activities at rail crossings.

The Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff, Kansas Highway Patrol and BNSF police were patrolling rail crossings across Wichita on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The event called ‘Officer on a Train’ is intended to increase rail safety. Operation Lifesaver is aiming to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks.


Officers were stationed along the rail crossings and on trains to monitor the area. They cited any driver or pedestrian who attempted to weave through the grade crossings or speed through them.

The Kansas Operation Lifesaver program hopes to raise awareness of the need for caution near grade crossings and train tracks.

According to federal statistics, in the United Sates, about every three hours a person or vehicle is hit by a train.

For more information on Operation Lifesavers or for safety tips and statistics visit: oli.org.

